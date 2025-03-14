Police have confirmed they are treating a ‘threatening’ phone call to a Lurgan school as a prank.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents and guardians of pupils at St Teresa’s Primary School were made aware that security had been stepped up following an anonymous call.

In a letter dated March 10, principal Mr Kearney stated: “We received a very concerning anonymous call to school on Friday, March 7. The school responded immediately contacting the PSNI, EA, CCSM and CPSS for guidance and advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a result, the school is taking precautionary measures to strengthen the robust procedures we have already in place. For example, you will have noted our main school gates will be locked from 9am – 1.45pm each day for the foreseeable future, to ensure the utmost safety in our school.

St Teresa's Primary School in Lurgan. Picture: Google

"If you need access into the school at any time, please call the office 02838323425.

"An automated security system will be in place at the pedestrian gate in the near future. In the meantime please continue to use the carpark on Tarry Lane.

"If you see any suspicious activity at any time, please report this to the school or the PSNI immediately.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Keith Haughian urged people not to listen to online rumours.

The Sinn Fein representative said: “We have received information from parents that the PSNI have contacted the school in relation to this.

"They are currently working on the theory that the purported ‘threats’ were in fact the subject of a prank call made by someone under the age of 18, and that the PSNI have no information to suggest that there is any risk to staff or pupils at St Teresa’s or any other school in the Upper Bann area.

"We would urge constituents to await information from either schools or the PSNI before arriving at any unfounded conclusions, some of which have been unhelpful, and appear to have been disseminated on social media by individuals who may have other agendas and which seek to undermine community relations and cause unnecessary panic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to a query from the Lurgan Mail, a police spokesperson confirmed: “Police were made aware of a threatening call made to a school in the Lurgan area on Friday, March 7. Officers have liaised with the school and the Education Authorities and the matter is being treated as a prank call.”