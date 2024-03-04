Lurgan school hosts inaugural GAA tournament in memory of Caoimhín Mallon (15) who died suddenly last year
St Ronan's College Lurgan said it is delighted to host the inaugural Caoimhín Mallon Memorial Year 8 Gaa Blitz, which will see eight Armagh Secondary Schools compete for honours in the Caoimhín Mallon Cup, Shield and Plate competitions.
A Year 11 pupil at St Ronan’s College, Caoimhín, who suffered from asthma, died tragically in Craigavon Area Hospital on May 7 last year. A keen sportsman, Caoimhín was an avid supporter of his beloved St Paul’s GAA Club in Lurgan as well as Liverpool FC.
The inaugural tournament kicks off tomorrow at St Paul’s GAA Club in Taghnevan, Lurgan. It features eight teams from across Co Armagh.
A spokesperson for the school said: “St Ronan's warmly welcome competing Year 8 Teams from across Co. Armagh to our Year 8 Blitz which is taking place in St Paul's Gaa Club grounds on Tuesday March 5th, starting at 10.30am and concluding at 2.30pm. We welcome teams from St Paul's Bessbrook, St Patrick's Grammar Armagh, St Patrick's High School Keady, St Joseph's Crossmaglen, Lismore College, St John the Baptist Portadown, St Catherine's College Armagh and St Ronan's College.
"The St Ronan's Year 8 GAA tournament is being held to honour the memory of St Ronan's pupil and St Paul's GAA playing member, Caoimhín Mallon, who very sadly passed away suddenly last year. Ar Dheis De Go Raibh a anam,” said a spokesperson.