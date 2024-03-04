Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

St Ronan's College Lurgan said it is delighted to host the inaugural Caoimhín Mallon Memorial Year 8 Gaa Blitz, which will see eight Armagh Secondary Schools compete for honours in the Caoimhín Mallon Cup, Shield and Plate competitions.

-

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caoimhín Mallon, from Lurgan, who died suddenly last May. St Ronan's College in Lurgan, Co Armagh are hosting the inaugural Caoimhín Mallon Memorial Year 8 Gaa Blitz in which teams from across Co Armagh, including St Paul's Bessbrook, St Patrick's Grammar Armagh, St Patrick's High School Keady, St Joseph's Crossmaglen, Lismore College, St John the Baptist Portadown, St Catherine's College Armagh and St Ronan's College are taking part.

-

A Year 11 pupil at St Ronan’s College, Caoimhín, who suffered from asthma, died tragically in Craigavon Area Hospital on May 7 last year. A keen sportsman, Caoimhín was an avid supporter of his beloved St Paul’s GAA Club in Lurgan as well as Liverpool FC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The inaugural tournament kicks off tomorrow at St Paul’s GAA Club in Taghnevan, Lurgan. It features eight teams from across Co Armagh.

A spokesperson for the school said: “St Ronan's warmly welcome competing Year 8 Teams from across Co. Armagh to our Year 8 Blitz which is taking place in St Paul's Gaa Club grounds on Tuesday March 5th, starting at 10.30am and concluding at 2.30pm. We welcome teams from St Paul's Bessbrook, St Patrick's Grammar Armagh, St Patrick's High School Keady, St Joseph's Crossmaglen, Lismore College, St John the Baptist Portadown, St Catherine's College Armagh and St Ronan's College.