A 15-year-old schoolgirl, who will spend Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve getting Chemotherapy, has raised thousands for charity by Braving the Shave.

Summer O’Brien, who is a pupil at St Ronan’s College in Lurgan, started her second course of chemotherapy this week at the Children’s Cancer Unit at Belfast’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

Brave Lurgan schoolgirl Summer O'Brien who took part in Brave the Shave. Summer is currently battling cancer and underdoing intensive Chemotherapy treatment. She is aged 15 and wanted to raise money for the Children's Cancer Unit in Belfast.

And she has more Chemo sessions on Christmas Eve and back again on New Year’s Eve.

Her mum Racheal said: “She’s a very bright and beautiful girl. She excited for Christmas and she’s been positive from the very start and still remains the same.”

The original plan was for Summer to do “Brave the Shave” on her charity night on January 11 at the Woodville in Lurgan. Sadly her hair was falling out with all the Chemo so she brought it forward a few weeks.

Summer said: “It’s only hair. It’ll grow back.’’

The Year 11 at St Ronan’s College in Lurgan, found out just 9 weeks ago she has Stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

She started Chemotherapy at the Children’s Cancer Unit in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast in November and, despite the intense treatment, is determined to raise funds for the Unit to help others suffering from cancer.

Summer, who lives at home with her mum and six siblings, took part in the ‘Brave the Shave’ with her favourite hairdresser Rita Metcalfe cutting off her beautiful blonde hair in aid of the Children’s Cancer Unit.

Lurgan schoolgirl Summer O'Brien (15) with some of her siblings after she took part in Brave the Shave in aid of the Children's Cancer Unit in Belfast where she is undergoing intense chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

Her mum Rachael said their ‘whole world fell apart’ 10 weeks ago when they were told that Summer had cancer. “As you can imagine this is any family’s worst nightmare and we honestly didn’t know how we were going to break this news to her. But this girl is the strongest little girl we have ever met. She has battled so much over these last few weeks and not once has she complained.

"After several hospital appointments running about to four different hospitals, a biopsy, PET scans and bloods being taken, it was confirmed that Summer has been diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma,” said Summer’s mum.

"As much as this has came with a massive shock to all of us, we just can’t thank the Haematology and Oncology ward in the Royal Victoria Hospital enough for everything they have done for us. They have been on the ball from the very start and, just last week, Summer started her chemo treatment in the Children’s Cancer Unit in Belfast."

The family has appealed to anyone who can to donate to the fundraiser. Rachael said: “I understand times are hard so if you could kindly donate anything at all even so much as £1 it would be greatly appreciated.”

The family has set up a special page ‘Summer’s Dreams’ which has details of the fundraiser and if any local businesses are able to donate little gifts or vouchers towards the charity night, Summer and her family would be very grateful. These prizes will be raffled off on the night and any money made will also be donated to the fundraiser.