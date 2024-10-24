Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Silverwood Circle K Nisa in Lurgan has officially changed hands and will now operate under the SPAR NI brand, it’s been announced.

Henderson Retail, which operates 109 SPAR and EUROSPAR stores across Northern Ireland, has acquired the business from Patrick Hughes, who has owned the store since 1997.

A planning application is to be submitted soon for the store to be expanded, bringing more job opportunities.

It’s been confirmed that local staff are to remain in place.

Former owner, Patrick Hughes, is pictured with the team at SPAR Silverwood which has recently been acquired by Henderson Retail. Picture: Aaron McCracken

Mr Hughes said; “Henderson Retail taking over ownership and operations of the store is a great opportunity for the staff team and the business itself.

"As a local grocer, I have seen how the company has accelerated the growth of convenience in Northern Ireland, investing in their properties to bring even more jobs, services and locally sourced products to communities. I have worked closely with the team to ensure the transition goes smoothly and our shoppers feel no disruption whatsoever.

"I have complete trust that the future of this store, job creation for the local area and the opportunities surrounding that are vast and I’m delighted to leave this business in such capable hands.”

Henderson Retail will work with the local team to grow the store under the new ownership and brand. SPAR NI is passionate about the local communities within in which they serve, forging meaningful partnerships and sustainable relationships with local charities, food banks, youth groups and sporting teams in the area.

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group added; “Our new SPAR Silverwood store will join our portfolio of stores making a positive impact in their neighbourhoods, providing value on the doorsteps of our shoppers, and offering locally sourced products and efficient services that will make a real difference to the area.

"We’re looking forward to growing staff numbers as we invest to develop and expand the store as a EUROSPAR further into the future.

The company will soon submit a planning application that will further underpin their commitments towards improving the store for shoppers and staff through accessibility, sustainability, product range, expansion and modernisation of the store’s facilities.

Nisa Silverwood was acquired by Patrick Hughes in 1997 whose investment in the business resulted in significant developments over the past 27 years.