There were cheers when St Patrick himself turned out for the parade in Lurgan on Friday.
The occasion provided the perfect opportunity for all ages to get together on St Patrick’s Day.
Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture some of the atmosphere.
1. Paws-ing for a photo
You can't have a St Patrick's Day parade without an Irish Wolfhound and St Paul's GAC had two in the shape of Scolan and Niamh. Pictured with the giant dogs are from left, Ava O'Neill (7), Paul Martin and William Mullen. LM12-211. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Stepping out along the route
The St Pauls GAC St Pat's day parade makes its way through the Taghnevan Estate in Lurgan. LM12-215. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Memorable moment
Jessica McConville (6) poses proudly with St Patrick who was played by Canice McShane for the St Paul's GAC parade. LM12-203. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Joining in the fun
All forms of transport took part in Friday's St Pat's parade in Lurgan. LM12-214. Photo: Tony Hendron