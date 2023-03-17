Register
Enjoying an ice cream before the start of the big parade are from left, Harley Cooper (4), Aimee Fox (4) and Eimear Fox (7) with Ryan Fox lending his support. LM12-205.

Lurgan St Patrick's Day parade in pictures

There were cheers when St Patrick himself turned out for the parade in Lurgan on Friday.

By Valerie Martin
Published 17th Mar 2023, 17:39 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 17:40 GMT

The occasion provided the perfect opportunity for all ages to get together on St Patrick’s Day.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture some of the atmosphere.

You can't have a St Patrick's Day parade without an Irish Wolfhound and St Paul's GAC had two in the shape of Scolan and Niamh. Pictured with the giant dogs are from left, Ava O'Neill (7), Paul Martin and William Mullen. LM12-211.

1. Paws-ing for a photo

You can't have a St Patrick's Day parade without an Irish Wolfhound and St Paul's GAC had two in the shape of Scolan and Niamh. Pictured with the giant dogs are from left, Ava O'Neill (7), Paul Martin and William Mullen. LM12-211. Photo: Tony Hendron

The St Pauls GAC St Pat's day parade makes its way through the Taghnevan Estate in Lurgan. LM12-215.

2. Stepping out along the route

The St Pauls GAC St Pat's day parade makes its way through the Taghnevan Estate in Lurgan. LM12-215. Photo: Tony Hendron

Jessica McConville (6) poses proudly with St Patrick who was played by Canice McShane for the St Paul's GAC parade. LM12-203.

3. Memorable moment

Jessica McConville (6) poses proudly with St Patrick who was played by Canice McShane for the St Paul's GAC parade. LM12-203. Photo: Tony Hendron

All forms of transport took part in Friday's St Pat's parade in Lurgan. LM12-214.

4. Joining in the fun

All forms of transport took part in Friday's St Pat's parade in Lurgan. LM12-214. Photo: Tony Hendron

