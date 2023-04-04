Register
Lurgan Town FC U12s prepare for Barcelona Cup experience in Spain

Members of Lurgan Town’s FC U12s squad are getting ready to make their way to Spain to compete in the Barcelona Cup, an international youth football tournament in Cambrils.

By Valerie Martin
Published 4th Apr 2023, 08:28 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 08:29 BST

The tournament involves more than 100 teams from 20 counties across the world and will be played on April 15 and 16.

Phil McKinley, Academy Director at Lurgan Town said: "This is an amazing opportunity for the boys to compete in an international tournament, an experience that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

"A lot of hard work goes into making the trip happen. The parents have been busy organising various fundraising events and raised a substantial amount of money already.

The Lurgan Town FC U12sThe Lurgan Town FC U12s
The Lurgan Town FC U12s

"Not only will our boys be representing the club, but also the town and country and we wish them and the coaches every success".

The club held a ‘thank you’ evening for supporters, sponsors and parents who helped to make this trip a reality.

The U12 coaches wish to thank the following sponsors: Jill McKeown Opticians, Acorn Developments, Charles Brand Ltd, Insights Learning & Development, Ulster Carpets, Glanbia Cheese, The Property Spot, Floored, Metal Technology, Rushmere Shopping Centre, Neil Campbell Building, Clippers Grooming, Norman Emerson Group, Fleet Maintenance Ltd, Moira Dental Care, McMullen Landscapes, CB Landscapes, McCoubreys Electrical, Moutray’s Costcutters, SD Kells, Statsports, eHKonnect Ltd, Innovation Accounting & Training, Roadside Motors, Pressure point, Portadown Foot Clinic, Air restaurant, Apex Blinds, Sign Stik, Graham Davison, Nugelato, Mac Recovery, Cornell Studio, Star of India, JR McMahon, Dazells of Markethill, Body Worx, Mac Hire, M. Percy, Carla Lockard and Louse McKinstry.

