The tournament involves more than 100 teams from 20 counties across the world and will be played on April 15 and 16.
Phil McKinley, Academy Director at Lurgan Town said: "This is an amazing opportunity for the boys to compete in an international tournament, an experience that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.
"A lot of hard work goes into making the trip happen. The parents have been busy organising various fundraising events and raised a substantial amount of money already.
"Not only will our boys be representing the club, but also the town and country and we wish them and the coaches every success".
The club held a ‘thank you’ evening for supporters, sponsors and parents who helped to make this trip a reality.
