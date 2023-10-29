Lurgan residents and stakeholders are being encouraged to have their say on proposals for a new state-of the art train station for the town.

Translink has submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, outlining a proposal for the new facility.

Along with the construction of a new station, complemented by additional park and ride capacity, the proposal also includes a pedestrian / cycle bridge connecting the building to the platforms.

The project aims to improve accessibility, convenience, and connectivity for the residents of Lurgan and the surrounding areas.

A Translink spokesperson confirmed: “The project team are keen to unveil these plans for Lurgan, and we eagerly anticipate engaging with the local community and stakeholders in January 2024 to gather valuable feedback. The project underscores our commitment to providing sustainable and efficient transportation solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the community.

"Further details on the consultation events will be made available in the coming weeks, allowing residents and stakeholders to review and contribute to the development process.

"Translink received funding from the Department for Infrastructure to progress this first step in the planning process in June 2023. The project will be subject to planning permission from ABC Borough Council, as well as approval of Outline Business Case and funding by DFI.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart welcomed confirmation from Translink that the PAN has been submitted.

The DUP representative said: “For some time I have been championing the need for Translink to deliver a modern, fit for purpose train station to serve the community of Lurgan and the surrounding area.

"As MP, I want the best facilities for my constituents, and indeed want to see more people enticed onto public transport by the provision of top class customer facilities.

"Confirmation from Translink that they have submitted a PAN to ABC Council is most welcome. This is a vital milestone reached in making the new train station a reality. The public will be given their opportunity to explore the plans and provide feedback in the new year. Consultation events are scheduled for Thursday, January 11 and Thursday, January 18, at Clann Eirann Youth Club and Lurgan Town Hall. I would encourage the local community to go along to these events and have theirsay.”

Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson also welcomed the news.

“There has been a significant campaign led by the community in Lurgan to see redevelopment of the train station over many years. That a PAN has now been submitted represents significant progress.

"This investment presents a huge opportunity for Lurgan and must be accompanied by more frequent and late-night services to boost our night-time economy. Given our climate targets, we must ensure a greater proportion of infrastructure spending is reallocated to public transport projects to both reduce our carbon footprint and deliver cleaner, greener local communities.

"I look forward with excitement to seeing this much-needed infrastructure project come to fruition.”

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd said the submission was “an important step in delivering this much-awaited project”.

He added: “Current facilities in Lurgan are outdated and the new station will give commuters a much better experience for their journey beginning and end.”