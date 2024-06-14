Lurgan: woman charged with drug offence after sudden death of man
A 52-year-old woman has been charged with supplying a Class C controlled drug after the sudden death of a man in Lurgan.
She is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, July 10.
Police said, as is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Officers were at the scene after the sudden death of a man found in the Willows area of Lurgan on Friday morning.
A PSNI spokesperson said a post mortem is due to take place and there are no further details at this time.
The DUP’s Carla Lockhart urged the public to allow the police “time and space” to carry out their investigations.
