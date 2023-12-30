Players and football fans across Northern Ireland joined on Saturday in a mark of respect for a young woman who tragically lost her life in a road crash this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lydia Ross (21), from Finvoy, Ballymoney, was a keen Ballymena United supporter and regularly attended matches with her father, Paul.

In a touching tribute before the start of their game with Glenavon, Sky Blues players wore T-shirts specially printed with the last selfie photo of Lydia and Paul taken at a match on Boxing Day – just days before her death. They also wore black armbands throughout the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When pictures of the players’ thoughtful gesture were posted on social media, Lydia’s dad responded: “This is absolutely amazing, thank you from the bottom of our hearts”.

In another poignant tribute, the match at Mourneview Park paused at the 21st minute, as players, officials and fans joined in applause to remember Lydia and in support of her family.

Similar scenes took place in other games, including between Coleraine FC v Loughgall and also at the Larne v Linfield and Dungannon Swifts v Newry City matches.

Lydia, a former pupil of Cambridge House Grammar School in Ballymena, was seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision in Aghadowey, shortly after 10.15pm on Thursday. She was taken to hospital but sadly passed away from her injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Friday morning her dad shared the devastating news of her death, posting a photo of the two of them together on X, formerly Twitter, with the heartbreaking message: “Last night our beautiful daughter Princess Lydia was killed in a car accident, words can’t describe how we are feeling, my match going companion with Ballymena United every Saturday, this was our last selfie on Boxing Day.”

Ballymena United players pay tribute to fan Lydia Ross. Picture: Ballymena United FC.

Lydia’s funeral service will take place on New Year’s Day at 1pm in First Ballymoney Presbyterian Church, with burial afterwards in Dunloy Presbyterian graveyard.

She is described in a family notice as “dearly loved daughter of Paul and Ruth, much loved sister of Hannah and Mollie, sister-in-law of Alex, beloved grand-daughter of Martha and the late Archie, Joyce and Tommy (Matthews), and a very dear niece.”