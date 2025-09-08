M1 crash: two taken to Royal Victoria and Craigavon Area hospitals following two-vehicle collision on motorway near Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Sep 2025, 18:46 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 11:22 BST
Two people were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the M1 on Monday evening.

The westbound section of the motorway was closed to traffic at Junction 12 Birches while emergency services dealt with the situation.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 7.28pm following reports of a collision on the westbound carriageway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"NIAS tasked two emergency ambulances to the scene,” a spokesperson confirmed.

Two people were taken to hospital following a traffic collision on the M1 on Monday evening. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).placeholder image
Two people were taken to hospital following a traffic collision on the M1 on Monday evening. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"One person was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast by ambulance. Another patient was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance.”

The collision was cleared some time later but the motorway remained closed between Junction 12 and Junction 13 Beatties for scheduled overnight road works.

Related topics:PortadownRoyal Victoria HospitalBelfast
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice