M1 crash: two taken to Royal Victoria and Craigavon Area hospitals following two-vehicle collision on motorway near Portadown
The westbound section of the motorway was closed to traffic at Junction 12 Birches while emergency services dealt with the situation.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 7.28pm following reports of a collision on the westbound carriageway.
"NIAS tasked two emergency ambulances to the scene,” a spokesperson confirmed.
"One person was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast by ambulance. Another patient was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance.”
The collision was cleared some time later but the motorway remained closed between Junction 12 and Junction 13 Beatties for scheduled overnight road works.