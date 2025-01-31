Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information and witnesses – including bus passengers – following a serious, multiple-vehicle collision on the M1 last week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four vehicles were involved in the collision, which occurred on the westbound section of the motorway approaching the Blacks Road junction at around 6.40pm on Thursday, January 23.

The drivers of the four vehicles were taken to hospital. Three have since left hospital after treatment to injuries which are not thought to be serious at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson confirmed the other driver remains in hospital; however, thankfully, his condition has improved.

Police are reiterating their appeal for information and witnesses following a serious, multiple-vehicle collision on the M1 on Thursday.January 23. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

The vehicles involved were a black Audi Q5, a grey Peugeot 207, an orange Dacia Duster and a grey Mercedes A Class.

Road Policing Sergeant Boyd said: “We would appeal to anyone who was on the motorway at that time, who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it, to contact us.

"We’re particularly keen to talk to passengers travelling on Ulsterbus service 261 from Belfast to Enniskillen, which left Grand Central Station at 6.20pm. One man on board administered first aid to those involved in the collision. A Metro service to Blacks Road Park & Ride was also in the area at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you were on board these services, you could help us. Please call officers on 101, quoting reference 1403 of 23/01/25.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.