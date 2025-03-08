A tractor driver has been given a fixed penalty notice for using the vehicle on the M1 after police were alerted by the public.

Police said they received “a number of reports” from people that a tractor was being driven on the motorway near Moira.

Officers from the Road Policing unit from Mahon Road station in Portadown “quickly located” the vehicle, a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Whilst different rules may exist in the Republic of Ireland, tractors are not permitted to use the motorway here. This is regardless of the speed the vehicle may be capable of,” the spokesperson added.

This tractor driver was given a fixed penalty notice after being spotted on the M1 motorway. Picture: PSNI

"This driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice for the offence and was escorted safely off the motorway. Thank you to those who reported this to us.”

There was considerable reaction from the public when police posted details of the incident on social media, with more than 360 people joining in a debate on the subject.

One person commented: “R Plate driver restricted to 45mph I’m sure a tractor can do more than that. Where is the logic?”

Another suggested: “Bring back the adverts we used to see on TV, the large signs displayed on motorways listing what couldn't be driven on M.ways were taken down decades ago.”

Meanwhile, this person argued: “People complaining about farmers? Yes he was wrong to be on the motorway but these are the people working 24-7 to put fresh food on your and your children's plates!”

And another commented: “A tractor joining a motorway at 20mph when traffic already on said motorway is travelling at 70mph..what could possibly go wrong...?”