Four people were taken to hospital after a six-vehicle crash on the M5 motorway in north Belfast on Saturday afternoon.

The motorway leaving Belfast was closed between Greencastle and the Rushpark roundabout as a result of the collision, which happened around 1pm.

Motorists were asked to seek alternative routes while emergency services attended the scene.

There were very long tailbacks on the M2 heading out of the city as a result of the diversions.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, four patients were taken by ambulance to Royal Victoria Hospital."