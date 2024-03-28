Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marina Crilly, aged 24, Emma Mallon, aged 22, Philip Mitchell, aged 27, and Keith Morrison, aged 22, all from Co Armagh, died following a colllision on the Ballynahonemore Road at around 2.10am on Sunday, 24th March. All four died instantly.

The Ballynahonemore Road in Armagh has been shut in both directions near the junction with Jubilee Park and at Edenaveys, following a crash during the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Pacemaker

The funerals of three of the victims, Keith Morrison, Philip Mitchell and Marina Crilly are to be held on Friday with the funeral of Emma Mallon to be held on Easter Sunday.

This crash brought back dreadful memories of another tragedy in November last year in which Madden Raparee’s GAA Club secretary Patrick Grimley died following a night out to celebrate his 40th birthday. Days later their friend Ciara McElvanna lost her life and soon after Patrick’s wife Ceira died in hospital from her injuries.

In solidarity with the latest crash victims in Co Armagh, Madden Raparees GAC said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic loss of four young lives on our roads over the weekend.

"We offer our sincere condolences to the families and friends of Emma Mallon, Keith Morrison, Marina Crilly and Phillip Mitchell who have all been taken too soon.