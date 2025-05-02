Maghaberry prisoners on the run in marathon charity effort

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twenty prisoners at Maghaberry Prison will run the Belfast Marathon on Sunday (May 5).

Inside Northern Ireland’s maximum security facility, Belfast Marathon administrators have measured an official course for the prisoners to complete the 26.2miles, at the same time as thousands take to the streets of the capital.

The 20 prisoners – aged 22-71 years – will make up four relay teams for the gruelling run.

Two Prison Service staff teams, including Deputy Governor Claire Graham, and another team from the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust based in Maghaberry, will also take part in the marathon event inside the prison.

Chloe Walkingshaw, Governor in charge of Activities at Maghaberry Prison, sets prisoners off on a training session ahead of the Belfast Marathon in which 20 prisoners will compete over an official course inside Maghaberry Prison. Pictured alongside her is Cormac McMullan, Community Fundraising and Engagement Lead with the Cancer Fund for Children. Pic credit:: Michael Cooper

Maghaberry Prison Governor Tracy Megrath said the staff and prisoners are running to raise funds for the Cancer Fund for Children charity.

“This will actually be the third Belfast Marathon held in Maghaberry Prison,” she explained. “We started this in 2023 and it’s been an annual event for the staff and prisoners ever since.

“The prisoners have been on a structured programme since January this year - as well as the fitness aspect they’ve been learning about good nutrition and diet.

“Several hundred pounds has already been raised through donations from staff and fellow prisoners, and we expect the final total to top £1,000.”

Cormac McMullan, Community Fundraising and Engagement lead with the Cancer Fund for Children said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Northern Ireland Prison Service at Maghaberry Prison for taking on this challenge to support families affected by cancer.

“The funds raised will help us provide vital support in hospital, in the community, and at our therapeutic centre, Daisy Lodge, ensuring young people don’t have to face cancer alone.”