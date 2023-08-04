Register
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Maghaberry prisoners tackle Ulster GAA coaching skills course

Maghaberry Prison has teamed up with Ulster GAA to coach skills for Gaelic football to prisoners as part of a sports rehabilitation initiative.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 4th Aug 2023, 14:56 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 14:56 BST

More than 20 prisoners have taken part in the coaching course over a six-week period with a focus on key skills of the game as well as encouraging healthy minds and bodies.

Maghaberry Prison Governor David Savage said: “The prison population in Maghaberry in recent months has continued to rise, virtually on a daily basis, and it is important that we support all of those men in our care.

Sport plays a big part in rehabilitation. By encouraging people to live a healthier life-style through sport we are helping them to progress and gain new skills. This reduces the risk of re-offending when they return to their communities, and helps to build a safer place to live.

Maghaberry Prison has teamed up with Ulster GAA to coach skills for Gaelic football to prisoners as part of a sports rehabilitation initiative. Maghaberry Governor David Savage (centre) is pictured with Ulster GAA coaches Roger Keenan and Tony Scullion. Picture: Michael CooperMaghaberry Prison has teamed up with Ulster GAA to coach skills for Gaelic football to prisoners as part of a sports rehabilitation initiative. Maghaberry Governor David Savage (centre) is pictured with Ulster GAA coaches Roger Keenan and Tony Scullion. Picture: Michael Cooper
Maghaberry Prison has teamed up with Ulster GAA to coach skills for Gaelic football to prisoners as part of a sports rehabilitation initiative. Maghaberry Governor David Savage (centre) is pictured with Ulster GAA coaches Roger Keenan and Tony Scullion. Picture: Michael Cooper

“The partnership with Ulster GAA has been established over several years and has been hugely successful.

"This is the second such GAA coaching course we have held at Maghaberry and it has engaged a considerable number of the men in our care.”

Read More
Lisburn physio flexes her entrepreneurial muscle to launch hybrid physiotherapy ...

Ciaran McLaughlin, President, Ulster GAA, said: “Through sport, prisoners can learn a range of disciplines and Ulster GAA is delighted to be working in partnership with the Prison Service on this initiative.

“During the six-week course our coaches focused on the key skills and rules of Gaelic football, as well as encouraging a healthier life-style through sport.

"Inclusiveness is a core value of the GAA and I trust that the prisoners involved in the programme at Maghaberry will have many positives to take from the experience.”

Related topics:MaghaberryDavid SavageSportPresident