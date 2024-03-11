Maghera author ‘over the moon’ that her Na Weatherbies characters are now on BBC Gaeilge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Na Weatherbies entertain and excite children with their educational stories helping them connect with their environment and the outside world. From Flo Snow to Sammy Sun, this group of weather-themed friends enjoy recycling, healthy eating, growing fruit and vegetables, reading books and using solar and wind power.

In this eight-part series, children can follow their adventures around Skytown and discover more about topics including the environment, the seasons and counting numbers, before dancing and singing along to some fun Weatherbies’ songs.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Na Weatherbies entertain and excite children with their educational stories. Credit: Submitted

Advertisement

Advertisement

Karen Kirby, Commissioning Executive for BBC Gaeilge, said: “Tá muid an-sásta Na Weatherbies a chur in aithne dár lucht féachana óg do Sheachtain na Gaeilge!

“We’re really pleased to introduce Na Weatherbies to our younger audience for Seachtain na Gaeilge! The bright, colourful, lively stories and songs from all the characters provide younger Irish language learners with a fun, accessible way to learn about particular topics and themes in the world around us.”