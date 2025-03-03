Maghera-based company raises life-saving funds for Air Ambulance NI

The team at Cunningham Covers, located in Maghera, has hosted numerous charity fundraisers over the years and in December 2024, as part of their annual Christmas fundraiser, they chose to support Air Ambulance NI.

On the last day of work in 2024, the team gathered for a festive celebration filled with food, conversations, music, and even a special performance by Santa himself.

In the spirit of Christmas, they enjoyed a presentation from Managing Director David Cunningham, who thanked everyone for their hard work and dedication throughout the year. This year, the generous donations from the employees at Cunningham Covers totalled £2,371.70, a remarkable contribution to the life-saving services of Air Ambulance NI.

Róisín Purvis, Digital Marketing Lead for Cunningham Covers commented “The team always love a good get together, and Christmas time is no exception. The Air Ambulance NI is a charity close to many of our hearts, so everyone was delighted to come together and support the charity with our Christmas fundraising day, we’re delighted to be able to play our part in helping to save lives.”

This isn't the first time Cunningham Covers has supported Air Ambulance NI. Back in June 2021, as part of their summer fundraiser, they presented the team with a cheque for £1,250. We are grateful for their ongoing support and appreciate their efforts to raise both funds and awareness for our cause.

Katrina Hughes, Area Fundraising Manager thanked the team for the ongoing support; “We are so grateful for the fantastic support from all the team at Cunningham Covers, we really appreciate all the hard work and effort that goes into organising any fundraising event, and every penny raised will help support the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) team and keep them flying when they’re needed most. Thank you to all the team who came along and supported!”

The HEMS team is committed to providing urgent medical assistance to those in need, regardless of their location. Their primary goals are to save lives, preserve neurological function, and prevent limb loss. Equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and staffed by highly trained professionals, the service delivers emergency pre-hospital care directly to individuals facing serious health crises. Remarkably, the aircraft can reach any location in Northern Ireland in approximately twenty-five minutes, ensuring a swift response to emergencies.

On average, the medical team is called to action twice daily, responding to a variety of emergencies, including serious road traffic collisions, workplace accidents, sports injuries, and medical crises. As a local charity, Air Ambulance NI relies on the generosity of the public to maintain and sustain its essential services. To meet their annual goal of raising £2.5 million, fundraising support from individuals and businesses like Cunningham Covers is crucial to their mission.

For anyone interested in making a difference while taking on a personal challenge, Air Ambulance NI offers a variety of exciting fundraising events. Participants can choose from options such as a firewalk across hot coals that reach temperatures of up to 500°C or a 5k challenge along the runway at City of Derry Airport. With dedicated fundraising support and guidance available, you can join #teamairambulance today!