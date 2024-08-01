Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Maghera Cross Community Link is one of 17 projects across Northern Ireland to receive an award from the International Fund for Ireland (IFI).

It will receive £182,834 for the 24-month 'Link Youth Achievement Programme' which will target young people from Maghera, Magherafelt, Swatragh, Upperlands, Culnady, Gulladuff and Tobermore who are vulnerable to polarisation, face barriers to access mainstream provisions, are vulnerable to paramilitary recruitment, and have been in – or close to – the criminal justice system.

The IFI has awarded a total of £3.3 million in the latest round of funding aimed at assisting projects across a range of initiative including engaging with communities who have yet to see or experience peace dividends from the Good Friday Agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maghera Cross Community Link. Credit: Submitted

Commenting on the financial support, IFI Chair Paddy Harte said; “We recognise that a lot of progress has been made but the reality on the ground indicates that there are many who feel that the Peace Process has not delivered what it should have, particularly in the most vulnerable and marginalised communities across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland.

“Our projects are working within incredibly challenging environments where issues around culture, identity, flags, bonfires, sectarianism, trauma and ongoing paramilitary influences are causing deep division.

“Recent elections may also have stirred up disaffection within communities, creating more extreme political views. This can often create a vacuum of instability particularly in marginalised communities where young people can be more susceptible to paramilitary or criminal influence.

“Part of this funding is providing targeted interventions for at-risk young people, instilling confidence, and offering more positive life choices."