Maghera Sons Of William Flute Band would like to thank the public for supporting their annual band parade which was held in the town on Friday, July 28.

The street collection on the night totalled £1,396.

More than 2000 people lined the streets of the town to watch the parade with some 30 bands providing the musical entertainment.

These included: Vow Accordion Band,Desertmartin Accordion Band, Pride of the Bann Coleraine, Freeman Memorial Flute Band, Burntollet Flute Band,Castledawson First Flute Band, Dunamoney flute band, Ballymoughan Flute Band,Ballymaconnelly Flute Band,Gortagilly Coronation Flute Band,Cookstown Sons of William, Sons of Ulster Portrush, Curran Flute Band ,Star of the Roe, Movenis Rising Sons Of William Flute Band, Moneydig Young Defenders Flute Band, Lisnagrot Accordion Band, Bovedy Flute Band and Randalstown Flute Band.