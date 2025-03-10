Magherafelt and Dungannon gearing up to celebrate St Patrick’s Day next Monday

The Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) are looking forward to returning to Magherafelt after a gap of 12 years to celebrate St Patrick's Day next Monday.

Bands from all over Ireland are expected to take part in the event next Monday with several thousands spectators lining the route.

Hosted by Desertmartin AOH and Derry County Board, the celebrations will kick off with Irish dancing and traditional music in the Parish Centre at King Street from 1pm.

The main procession will start at 2.30pm leaving King Street and making its way along Church Street and up Broad Street.

It will make its way around the town before returning to the Parish Centre via Market Street and Fair Hill.

The patron Saint will also be celebrated in neighbouring Dungannon where a parade will be held around 5pm.

Organised by Dungannon Gaelic Forum around 12 bands and 4,000 supporters will be taking part.

Bands include: Tom Clarke Memorial Band, Kevin Lynch Memorial Band, Banna Fliuit Naoimh Phadraig, Banna Piob Na nGael,Cloughfin Ind Pipe Band, South Derry Accordian Band, St Patrick's Accordian Band, Corran, lonoe Independent Pipe Band, St Parick’s Flute Band Loup and Brantry Pipe Band.

The procession will make its way along Lisnahull Road, New Well Road, Donaghmore Road, Anne Street, Irish Street, Square. Scotch Street, George Street, William Street and Anne Street.

The PSNI are warning motorists to expect delays in both towns while the parades are taking place.

A spokesperson said: “Officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic however road users may wish to seek another route if not attending a parade to avoid any unnecessary. There will also be some parking restrictions along the main parade routes and organisers have asked that people respect any area identified for blue badge holders or where ‘No Parking’ cones are placed.

“Police also wish to advise Street Traders wishing to trade along the route that they must have a valid Street Traders License issued by Mid Ulster District Council and should ensure that their stall does not encroach onto the road. We hope everyone enjoys the festivities and has a safe and enjoyable day.”