Frost warning for motorists with gritting operation planned across the province
Motorists are advised to expect frosty conditions on roads across the province overnight on Monday (March 10).
In a statement, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) added: “Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of frost is planned for Monday evening in the east of the province and the early hours of Tuesday morning elsewhere.
"Road users are again advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.
“DfI engineers continue to monitor the weather situation around the province.