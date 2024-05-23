Magherafelt based DADS will use £496,098 grant to support vulnerable young people
The group is planning to use a £496,098 grant to support young people with additional needs to cope with the extra challenges they face while going through important life stages.
Over five years the project will run activities, workshops, mentoring and therapies to teach the young people skills and strategies to prepare them for changes in their lives, and to increase their confidence, build support networks and improve their health and wellbeing.
The project will also create a guide for families, carers and statutory agencies to better understand and support young people with additional needs through crisis points.
Josie McGuckin, Manager, D.A.D.S. said: “Thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund, D.A.D.S. will be launching a new programme for neurodiverse individuals who are worried about transitions in their lives. We aim to make transitions easier and will offer whatever support is required. We welcome anyone from the Mid Ulster area to join our project.”
The funding is part of a wider announcement of over £10.5 million across Northern Ireland, including grass roots community organisations delivering vital activities to local people to reduce isolation and build connections.
Willowbank Limited, based in Dungannon, is using a £19,270 grant over one year to run weekly activities for young people with learning disabilities and sensory impairments. The project will provide volunteering opportunities in their charity shop, gardening activities and mentoring to build confidence and skills to seek employment.