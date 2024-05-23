Magherafelt based DADS will use £496,098 grant to support vulnerable young people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dyslexia and Dyspraxia Support in Magherafelt, known as D.A.D.S., is celebrating receiving National Lottery Funding totalling almost £500,000.

The group is planning to use a £496,098 grant to support young people with additional needs to cope with the extra challenges they face while going through important life stages.

Over five years the project will run activities, workshops, mentoring and therapies to teach the young people skills and strategies to prepare them for changes in their lives, and to increase their confidence, build support networks and improve their health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project will also create a guide for families, carers and statutory agencies to better understand and support young people with additional needs through crisis points.

Dyslexia and Dyspraxia Support (D.A.D.S) and Sunflower Support. D.A.D.S. have been awarded a £496,098 National Lottery grant to support young people with additional needs to cope with the extra challenges they face while going through important life stages. Credit: Submitted

Josie McGuckin, Manager, D.A.D.S. said: “Thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund, D.A.D.S. will be launching a new programme for neurodiverse individuals who are worried about transitions in their lives. We aim to make transitions easier and will offer whatever support is required. We welcome anyone from the Mid Ulster area to join our project.”

The funding is part of a wider announcement of over £10.5 million across Northern Ireland, including grass roots community organisations delivering vital activities to local people to reduce isolation and build connections.