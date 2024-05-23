Collision results in closure of busy Cookstown Road outside Dungannon
Police are warning advising motorists that the Cookstown Road, outside Dungannon, is currently closed due to a collision.
They said that the collision happened at the road's junction with Coalpit Road.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek other routes to complete their journey.
There are no further details at present.