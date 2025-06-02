Magherafelt born Jonathan Anderson makes history as Dior's new creative director
The 40-year-old is the first ever creative director for men’s, women’s and couture collections at Dior, bringing to an end speculation about the luxury brand’s future.
Jonathan is a son of former Irish rugby international Willie.
Delphine Arnault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Christian Dior Couture, said: “I am delighted to welcome Jonathan Anderson to lead the women’s and men’s creations of the House. I have followed his career with great interest since he joined the LVMH group over ten years ago.
"I am convinced that he will bring a creative and modern vision to our House, inspired by the fabulous story of Monsieur Dior and the codes he created. He will be supported by our teams and our incredible Ateliers who will bring his creativity to life.”
“Jonathan Anderson is one of the greatest creative talents of his generation. His incomparable artistic signature will be a crucial asset in writing the next chapter of the history of the House of Dior,” emphasises Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH.
Anderson said it is a great honour to join the House of Dior as Creative Director of both Women’s and Men’s collections.
"I have always been inspired by the rich history of this House, its depth, and empathy. I look forward to working alongside its legendary Ateliers to craft the next chapter of this incredible story,” he said.
He will present his first collection, Dior Men Summer 2026, in Paris on June 27.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.