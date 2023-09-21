Magherafelt District LOL thank public for supporting street collection
Members of Magherafelt District LOL No. 3 would like to thank everyone who supported their street collection which was held during the Twelfth of July celebration in the town.
The total amount raised as a result of the collection was £1,048.62.
The event was a huge success and attracted thousands of people to the town to celebrate the Twelfth.
The organisers would like to thank the general public for their support and also extend their thanks to the PSNI for their assistance with traffic control on the day.