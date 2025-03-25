Magherafelt girl gets 'once-in-a-lifetime experience' of meeting her WWE hero thanks to Make A Wish

A young Magherafelt girl had her dreams come true when she met her WWE hero over the weekend thanks to Make A Wish.

Holly Henry met her hero, wrestler Cody Rhodes at the WWE Live Road to Wrestlemania event in the SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday, March 22.

The 12-year-old had a VIP experience, arriving to the venue before the event and meeting the undisputed champion backstage where she was able to ask a series of wrestling questions, exchange gifts, and even meet US women's champion Chelsea Green too.

Her dad, Paul, said it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Holly and her parents with Cody Rhodes | Submitted

Holly has been suffering with severe medical conditions and spent a full six months in hospital as well as two weeks at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

Paul said being able to meet one of her heroes meant a lot to Holly.

He said: "We kept it a secret from Holly and then told her on Thursday, so she had a good bit of excitement building up to Saturday. We were taken backstage and around five minutes or so later Cody Rhodes came in.

Holly Henry pictured with her two heroes on Saturday night | Submitted

"He said it was lovely to meet her and shook her hand, my hand and my wife Jenna's hand, then he sat down and Holly had a list of questions written out she wanted to ask.

Paul added: "Life has been so hard on her but at the same time too, she's such a positive, caring, and loving wee girl. The Make a Wish representative who was there said Holly is a force of nature, she's so captivating and just loves life.”