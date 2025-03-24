Red Arrows only Northern Ireland 2025 performance is confirmed, when and where to see them

Details of the only Red Arrows display expected to be seen in Northern Ireland this year have been revealed.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The famous Royal Air Force’s aerobatic team has been confirmed to attend this year’s Northern Ireland Armed Forces Day and is set to dazzle the crowds at Newtownards Airfield on Saturday, June 21.

Also taking part in the aerial displays on the day will be the C47 Dakota from the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the UK’s premier military parachute display team, the Falcons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event – hosted by Ards and North Down Borough Council – also will see a military parade and a host of family friendly entertainment, cookery demonstrations and technical challenges.

The Red Arrows are to come to Newtownards as part of Armed Forces Day 2025. Picture: Cpl Phil Dye / UK MoD

It aims to give visitors an insight into the work of the Armed Forces – Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force – as well as celebrating and honouring those who serve and have served.

Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Alistair Cathcart, said: “We are delighted to host this year’s Northern Ireland Armed Forces Day. Newtownards Airfield offers a lot of scope for action and activity throughout the day, and we look forward to welcoming the thousands of visitors from across Northern Ireland who annually support this superb event. Having such an exciting programme of flying displays will certainly add to the occasion and we are very grateful to the RAF for their support in this respect.

"Our borough has a close affinity with the Armed Forces and a rich military history through the likes of Colonel Paddy Blair Mayne and Major General Rollo Gillespie of Comber who fought in India so I know it will be a great source of pride to many residents that we are able to host AFD25 in Newtownards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brigadier Andrew Muddiman ADC RM, Naval Regional Commander for Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “AFD25, as the annual keynote celebration of the Armed Forces, gives the chance to highlight the Royal Navy’s engagement with local organisations and contribution to cadet training, inspiring young people and fostering strong relationships with the local community. Along with an ongoing successful industrial partnership, the Royal Navy continues to enjoy a committed and valued presence in Northern Ireland.”

At the launch of Armed Forces Day 2025 are Cdr Thomas Wardley RN (Senior Naval Officer NI); Lt Col Kevin Thomas (SO1 Engagement | Headquarters 38 (Irish) Brigade & Joint Military Command (NI)); Councillor Alistair Cathcart (Mayor of Ards and North Down); Wg Cdr Jacqueline Rankin (SO1 Engagement, Media & Comms, NI (RAF)); together with local children Oliver and Rory. Picture: Ian Pedlow

Brigadier Jamie Murray, Commander 38 (Irish) Brigade and Joint Military Commander (Northern Ireland) said: “On behalf of all members of 38 (Irish) Brigade, I would like to thank the councillors, officers and staff of Ards and North Down Borough Council for generously agreeing to host Armed Forces Day this year. Thank you also to the community for their continued support of the Armed Forces – it means a great deal to all those who serve to have such support.”

Air Marshal Sean Reynolds CB CBE DFC, RAF Air Officer for Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be able to support AFD25 at Newtownards Airfield with Air Assets which meets the RAF in Northern Ireland themes of Partnership, Prosperity and Normalisation. As ever it is a unique opportunity to engage with the people of Northern Ireland and demonstrate how the RAF protects our people and endeavours to add value.”

The free to attend event takes place on Saturday, June 21, from 10.30am – 5pm, at Newtownards Airfield. It will close in style with a Beating Retreat at 4pm. Full programme details and information on parking / park and ride will be available in due course.