Magherafelt Irish dance coach praises success of his dancers at World Championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rose McVeigh, from Portglenone, excelled in the Under 13 category, beating off stiff competition to become World Champion.

Another Portglenone competitor, Elle Pearl Brown, finished fifth in the U17 Championship, and Bellaghy girl Holly Scullion was fourth in the Under 15 Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their coach is Magherafelt man Damian O'Neill of O'Neill Academy, who said: "I am so proud of what these three girls have achieved so far in their competitive journey.

Rose Mc Veigh - Under 13 World Champion ( pictured centre) with Holly Scullion and Elle Pearl Brown. Credit: Submitted

"There were over 150 dancers in each category, so it is amazing how well they did. Holly is also a former world Champion".

He said he looked forward to the girls achieving greater things in the future.

Damian set up the Academy back 2008 after he finished touring with the world famous Lord of the Dance and Riverdance company for 12 years.