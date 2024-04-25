Magherafelt Irish dance coach praises success of his dancers at World Championships
Rose McVeigh, from Portglenone, excelled in the Under 13 category, beating off stiff competition to become World Champion.
Another Portglenone competitor, Elle Pearl Brown, finished fifth in the U17 Championship, and Bellaghy girl Holly Scullion was fourth in the Under 15 Championship.
Their coach is Magherafelt man Damian O'Neill of O'Neill Academy, who said: "I am so proud of what these three girls have achieved so far in their competitive journey.
"There were over 150 dancers in each category, so it is amazing how well they did. Holly is also a former world Champion".
He said he looked forward to the girls achieving greater things in the future.
Damian set up the Academy back 2008 after he finished touring with the world famous Lord of the Dance and Riverdance company for 12 years.
He runs classes in Co Derry, Antrim and Tyrone.