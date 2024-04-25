New doggie park in Dungannon gets a 'very positive' feedback from pet owners
The pilot initiative suggested by Mid Ulster District Council’s Development Committee, was delivered by staff on the ground at Dungannon Park.
The park features two enclosures, one for small dogs weighing under 13.5kg, and one for large dogs weighing over 13.5kg. Dogs are permitted off lead in both enclosures with agility stye equipment for dogs to enjoy.
Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy said: “The addition of this area is not only for the health and sociability of our pets, but also for our pet owners to benefit from a safe space to let their dog off lead, and to meet other dog walkers and spark new friendships while doing so.”
He said dog owners and their pets appear to enjoy using the new facility.
"So far, feedback received from local dog owners who have recently tried the park is very positive and they are really pleased with the new facility,” Councillor Molloy continued.
"I hope that dog owners will continue to enjoy using the new park and do so responsibly."
A Mid Ulster Council spokesperson added: “While using the dog park, owners are responsible for the behaviour of their dogs and dogs must be kept under control at all times. Owners must stay within the enclosure supervising their dog and have a lead readily available. Dog foul must be removed immediately with bins provided in each enclosure.”