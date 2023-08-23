Magherafelt plant enthusiast presented with UK-wide ‘Not Your Average Gardener’ award by Dobbies

A green-fingered Magherafelt resident has shared some of the secrets of his success after being crowned one of the UK’s most passionate gardeners – including giving his plants a drink of cold tea.

Major UK-wide garden centre Dobbies searched the country for gardeners of all abilities to take home one of four ‘Not Your Average Gardener’ awards.

Phillip Stewart (29), from Magherafelt, impressed the judges with his interesting collection of plants selected for his own environment and he was awarded the Creative Indoor Gardener title, receiving products and advice to help his hobby flourish.

Supporting those looking to better the green spaces around them, the awards recognise the passion, dedication and innovative sustainable gardening techniques in the community.

Phillip Stewart from Magherafelt, Dobbies’ Not Your Average Gardener winner for the Creative Indoor Gardener category. Picture: Dobbies Garden Centres

Phillip, a digital learning consultant by day and houseplant parent by night, impressed Dobbies’ houseplant buyer and creative indoor gardener judge, Claire Bishop, with his houseplant haven.

Phillip has a real appreciation for the varieties of houseplants that can be grown in the home. He said: “I’ve always been intrigued by the way houseplants can completely transform an interior space. I’ve got a dark, navy statement wall at home and the bright greenery helps balance the contrast out.

"I’m always feeling inspired by the gardening community on social media and really enjoy seeing the beautiful creations from Japanese garden designer, Kazuyuki Ishihara.”

When asked what his advice would be to anyone thinking about giving houseplants a go, Phillip said: “I never knew much about houseplants when I started out and YouTube was a great starting place for me with a wealth of how-to guides to get my creativity flowing.

"Through trial and error I’ve learnt to avoid dark shiny leaves for my particular indoor space and even started feeding my houseplants with left-over cold tea to reduce excess water consumption. When I know the weather outside is going to take a turn, I run all my houseplants outside to get a good soaking – they are more resilient than you’d think so just start with one houseplant and see where it takes you!”

Phillip will receive a £1,000 giftcard to spend in his nearest Dobbies store as well as advice from the in-store horticultural experts on how he can take his interior gardening project to the next level.

Dobbies’ senior houseplant buyer, Claire Bishop, said: “Each year we’re amazed with the quality of talent entering our Not Your Average Gardener Awards. It’s great to see novice gardeners to enthusiasts pouring passion into their green spaces by using sustainable products and practices to help impact the planet in a positive way.

"Our judging panel had a tough time whittling the entries down to four winners, and I was exceptionally impressed with Phillip’s entry, seeing him be crowned our Creative Indoor Gardener. He had a really interesting selection of plants and had shown real consideration into what plants were right for his environment.”