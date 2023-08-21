The ultimate jobs for lovers of the festive season are currently up for grabs as the search is on for the perfect candidates to make marvellous memories for children this Christmas.

Dobbies is officially counting down to Christmas with its Santa and elf recruitment drive for seasonal events at its Lisburn garden centre and its new location in Antrim, due to open in October.

The recruitment team is searching for enthusiastic helpers to become Santas and elves and bring festive cheer to young visitors at both sites. Applications are now open so anyone who thinks they’ve got what it takes is invited to check out the Dobbies website.

Festive helpers will be involved in welcoming children into Dobbies’ popular grotto experience, hosting Santa’s iconic breakfast and striking a pose with customers’ four-legged friends at Santa Paws.

Dobbies is on the hunt for the perfect people to fill the roles of Santa and his elves. Picture: Dobbies

Successful seasonal team members will receive a full training programme to get them ready for a mid-November start date.

Dobbies new 110,000 sq ft store at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park will open its doors in October, with a festive offering throughout the store to welcome customers.

Ken Ferguson, Dobbies general manager for Antrim, is looking for Santas and elves that have a passion for ensuring a magical festive experience.

He said: “My main aim is that our customers have the most cheerful Christmas possible and we’re looking for helpers to assist us in delivering the ultimate festive fun in our Antrim and Lisburn stores.

"With our Antrim store newly opening, we are planning on making a big splash for Christmas with extensive festive activities planned. Santa’s boots are hard to fill, and we’re looking for people who have a passion for Christmas and are great with children and dogs. They’ll need to help us bring some magic from the North Pole to our Antrim and Lisburn stores, so we’re looking for charismatic individuals worthy of Santa’s hat.”