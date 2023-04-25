Up to 120 jobs are expected to be created at the new Dobbies store in Antrim where work is now at the fit-out stage.

The flagship store at The Junction was recently handed over by Lotus Property marking the next stage of the development.

The 110,000sqft premises will be the largest store in the garden centre retailer’s portfolio – and its second one in Northern Ireland.

Due to open in the autumn, it will offer a full range of plants, homeware and outdoor living and will also include a 500-seater restaurant and is expected to attract one million customers each year.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council, which granted planning permission for this investment in just under 25 weeks, is continuing to work closely with the company on a number of initiatives including support for recruitment and training for new staff.

The council’s Labour Market Partnership has offered a number of funded services to promote the job opportunities and provide bespoke training, which will culminate in a dedicated jobs fair for Dobbies later this year.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, who attended the hand over event, said: “This multi-million investment will enhance the borough’s reputation as an economic powerhouse and will join an impressive portfolio of major companies setting up business in our borough.

“The additional employment and supply chain will feed into the local economy and complement the existing attractions in Antrim.”

The local authority’s culture and events team is already in discussions with the business about opportunities for collaborative working at flagship events such as Garden Show Ireland.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO of Dobbies, commented: “We’re thrilled to be forward to moving forward with the fit out ahead of opening in late autumn. Our store at The Junction will not only be our biggest store, but will also be our best.

“We’re committed to being a good neighbour during the process both to existing tenants on site, as well as engaging the Antrim community with recruitment events, charity partnerships and school initiatives coming in the months ahead.

