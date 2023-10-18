Register
Magherafelt residents thought Christmas had come early on seeing wild deer on the street

Residents in a part of Magherafelt thought Christmas had come early when they saw a wild deer running about the street.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 18th Oct 2023, 17:13 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 17:13 BST
The roaming deer was spotted in Mullaghboy Glen area on Monday.

The creature got offside before police arrived, who stressed noone had been hurt.

The wild deer which was spotted in Magherafelt. Credit: Jim Beattie/FacebookThe wild deer which was spotted in Magherafelt. Credit: Jim Beattie/Facebook
The wild deer which was spotted in Magherafelt. Credit: Jim Beattie/Facebook
"If you live in close proximity to any rural areas or forest parks, please be vigilant and report any activity relating to wild deer that may cause some concern to us by calling 101,” police added in a social media post.

