Residents in a part of Magherafelt thought Christmas had come early when they saw a wild deer running about the street.
The roaming deer was spotted in Mullaghboy Glen area on Monday.
The creature got offside before police arrived, who stressed noone had been hurt.
"If you live in close proximity to any rural areas or forest parks, please be vigilant and report any activity relating to wild deer that may cause some concern to us by calling 101,” police added in a social media post.