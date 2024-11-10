Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rwoman in her 30s is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious traffic collision in the Magherafelt area on Sunday night.

A number of other people, including children, were also injured in the two-vehicle crash.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident, which was reported at approximately 8.55pm.

The collision involving a black VW Golf and blue VW Tiguan took place at the junction of the Oaklea Road between Magherafelt and Ballyronan.

The Ballynagarve Road junction with the Oaklea Road between Magherafelt and Ballyronan. Picture: Google

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services. The driver of the VW Golf, a woman aged in her 30s, sustained serious injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

"Other occupants of the vehicle included a young child who was also injured and remains in a stable condition. A man, aged in his 20s, who was a passenger, was uninjured.

"Meanwhile, the driver of the VW Tiguan, a woman aged in her 40s, and two children sustained non-life-threatening injuries.”

The Ballynagarve Road was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services. However, it has since fully reopened to traffic.

Police said their investigation is underway and anyone with information about what happened, or who has dashcam, mobile or other footage is asked to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1598 10/11/24.