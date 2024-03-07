Magherafelt women create new friendships and improve their mental health through crafting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Classes, facilitated by Magherafelt Women’s Group, based at Moneymore Road in the town, have been given a funding boost thanks to a Community Cohesion Grant from the Housing Executive.

Emma-Jane Forde, from Magherafelt Women’s Group, said: “Our Crafting to Wellbeing Project is open to women from the whole community who want to learn a new skill in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Thanks to a grant from the Housing Executive, we provided a series of classes which brought people together and helped reduce social isolation within the community.

Pictured during a Magherafelt Womens Group craft class is Kelli Johnston (Lets Craft NI) and Housing Executive Patch Manager Catherine Devlin.

“Classes included fresh flower arranging, a spring door wreath workshop and three sessions teaching stained-glass painting.

“Through this project, we worked hard to bring members of the community together who would not normally attend these types of classes. We’ve had great feedback from attendees who have thoroughly enjoyed the social and learning aspects of our workshops.”

Catherine Devlin, the Housing Executive’s Patch Manager for Mid Ulster, added: “Our Community Cohesion Grants support projects and help to build better relations, cohesive communities and neighbourhoods which are safe and welcoming to all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Magherafelt Women’s Group have facilitated a series of workshops in an inclusive, warm and welcoming environment. We’re proud to support projects like Crafting to Wellbeing, which help bring communities together and make a lasting difference.”