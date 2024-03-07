Magherafelt women create new friendships and improve their mental health through crafting
Classes, facilitated by Magherafelt Women’s Group, based at Moneymore Road in the town, have been given a funding boost thanks to a Community Cohesion Grant from the Housing Executive.
Emma-Jane Forde, from Magherafelt Women’s Group, said: “Our Crafting to Wellbeing Project is open to women from the whole community who want to learn a new skill in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.
“Thanks to a grant from the Housing Executive, we provided a series of classes which brought people together and helped reduce social isolation within the community.
“Classes included fresh flower arranging, a spring door wreath workshop and three sessions teaching stained-glass painting.
“Through this project, we worked hard to bring members of the community together who would not normally attend these types of classes. We’ve had great feedback from attendees who have thoroughly enjoyed the social and learning aspects of our workshops.”
Catherine Devlin, the Housing Executive’s Patch Manager for Mid Ulster, added: “Our Community Cohesion Grants support projects and help to build better relations, cohesive communities and neighbourhoods which are safe and welcoming to all.
“Magherafelt Women’s Group have facilitated a series of workshops in an inclusive, warm and welcoming environment. We’re proud to support projects like Crafting to Wellbeing, which help bring communities together and make a lasting difference.”
More information and details about the Community Cohesion Grants are available by visiting the Housing Executive website.