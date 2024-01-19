Magherafelt's Gino Lupari takes a big leap and releases his first solo album 'No Turning Back'

Gino Lupari is possibly the world’s best known bodhran player.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He got his first bodhran aged 14 and taught himself how to play.

The Magherafelt man then teamed up with long-time friend and co musician Cathal Hayden and the rest we can safely say is history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They both went on to create the world famous band Four Men and a Dog with Brian McGrath, Donal Murphy and Mick Daly.

Magherafelt musician Gino Lupari is releasing his first solo album at a very special evening at The Burnavon in Cookstown on February 3. Credit: Submitted

With the band Gino has released six albums to huge critical acclaim and he has played on at least 40 other albums as a guest musician – so he is no stranger to the studio or indeed the stage and has been preforming around the globe for the last three decades.

He has recorded with such artists as Sinead O'Connor, Shane McGowan, Rick Danko, Levon Helm (The Band) and Garth Hudson (all inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) to name but a few. His reputation on the trad scene needs no introduction, he has simply played with everyone.

His music has taken him to some wonderful places on the planet The Atlanta Olympics, The Mall Washington DC, Edmonton Folk Fest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s been eagerly awaited, but finally –this is Gino's first solo album. He's taking a big leap and releasing the album at a very special evening at The Burnavon in Cookstown on February 3. Tickets are now available by contacting The Burnavon.

Gino Lupari, who has released his first solo album, playing the bodhran. Credit: Submitted

“When I decided I was going to make this album, I thought about songs that I loved to sing, songs that I heard from home, songs that I associate with good memories,” Gino said.

“I suppose you’d say my style of music in this album is far away from what people would expect from me.

“There's a bit of honky tonk, blues and rhythm and blues. Its collaborative journey, the important thing for me was to get my favourite people in the room and see what happened – and that’s what we did.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Everyone played what they felt and this is the result. Its sing along, foot tapping and good fun.”

The line up on this album is a veritable who’s who in Irish music. On drums and percussion and lending his voice is Liam Bradley (Van Morrison, Ronan Keating, Moving Hearts).

Nicky Scott playing the excellent bass (Van Morrison, Mary Black, Gilbert O Sullivan) On Keys is renowned pianist John McCullough (MD for Sinead O'Connor, Van Morrision) Gerry Banjo O'Connor (Joe Bonamassa, Chris Rea, The Dubliners ) Damien Nashville McGeehan (Daniel O'Donnell).

There's a beautiful duet with Cathy Jordan from Dervish. To help out with the few traditional numbers are Gino's good friends master guitarist Tim Edey from Kent and Dermot Byrne on accordion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The album was produced, mastered and recorded by Derry’s Paul Casey who also plays guitar and harmonica (Chris Rea).