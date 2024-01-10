Anthony Toner makes a welcome return to the Island Arts Centre with some special guests

Anthony will be joined by Matt McGinn, Ciara O’Neill and John McCullough for a one off night of music entitled ‘In at the deep end’

An occasion not to be missed as Anthony Toner, Matt McGinn, Ciara O’Neill and John McCullough pull up their nets and share their catch of material – some of it their own, some of it classic cover versions – along with a few surprises, all with water as their subject.