Anthony Toner makes a welcome return to the Island Arts Centre with some special guests

Acclaimed singer songwriter Anthony Toner, who has just released his 14th album Ghost Notes Vol 2, his second collection of cover songs, will be performing at the Island Arts Centre in Lisburn on Friday April 12.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 10th Jan 2024, 11:04 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 11:04 GMT
Anthony will be joined by Matt McGinn, Ciara O’Neill and John McCullough for a one off night of music entitled ‘In at the deep end’

An occasion not to be missed as Anthony Toner, Matt McGinn, Ciara O’Neill and John McCullough pull up their nets and share their catch of material – some of it their own, some of it classic cover versions – along with a few surprises, all with water as their subject.

Anthony Toner makes a welcome return to Lisburn's Island Arts Centre. Pic credit: Anthony Toner
Anthony Toner makes a welcome return to Lisburn's Island Arts Centre. Pic credit: Anthony Toner
    Expect fine playing, singing, harmonies and banter.

    Anthony will also be playing some solo shows over the coming months, including Portico of Ards, Portaferry on February 2, Courtyard, Newtownabbey on March 15, Sanctuary Theatre, East Belfast on April 26 and The Market Place, Armagh on May 3.

