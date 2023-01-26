A Maghery native, Noelle McAlinden, has become the new High Sheriff of Fermanagh for 2023.

Noelle, a prominent artist, educator and activist who moved to Derrylin to teach 1983, will serve in this largely ceremonial role as His Majesty The King’s judicial representative in Fermanagh for 2023.

-

Advertisement

Noelle McAlinden, originally from Maghery, Co Armagh, has been appointed as the new High Sheriff of Co Fermanagh. Photo John McVitty.

-

Her role will include being invited to greet any member of the Royal Family or Head of State visiting the county, and to attend other functions by invitation.

Advertisement

As part of the role, Noelle may have to receive a High Court Judge when they arrive for a Crown Court sitting, plus other duties during the court sitting.

From Maghery, Noelle has many strings to her bow as a creative, artist and curator. She is also an adviser, educator and activist.

Advertisement

The 61-year-old is very proud of her Lough Shore heritage which has had a major influence in her life in the arts.

The eldest daughter of Ita and Vincent McAlinden, who had seven children with two sets of twins, Noelle said: “I cherished my role as the big sister and supporting our parents with my brothers and sisters in our family business.

A former pupil of St. Mary’s PS, Maghery, and St Joseph's Convent, Donaghmore, Noelle said: “I was inspired by my parents and teachers, Mrs Mackle in primary school and Mrs Isobel Mc Kenna, my Art & Design teacher in Donaghmore Convent. I learnt so much through school life, family life and community life in Maghery.”

Immersed in the arts and cultural life for almost 38 years, she has worked across voluntary, youth, community and statutory sectors. Noelle also has a huge interest in human rights and philanthropy, and equality and diversity are very important to her.

Advertisement

She said: “I qualified as an Art and Design Teacher in 1983 from St Mary's College, Belfast. I always knew and acknowledged how blessed I have been to be brought up by loving parents who had great faith, great compassion for others and community relations. Also a great work ethic. As a market gardener our father worked closely with farmers from the area to ensure their produce could be brought to markets and supermarkets during troubled times. I reflect often how he and the farming neighbours and workers all pulled together to ‘feed a nation during the troubles’ not just us as a family but across NI. Our kitchen table was a regular meeting of minds and conversation and discussion for all walks of life.

"My first Teaching Post was St Aidans HS, Derrylin Co Fermanagh as Head of Art & Design in 1983. I have been fortunate to have moved to Enniskillen and living here ever since. I have taught across schools, colleges, university and the prison sector before joining WELB as the Arts Adviser and seconded to work with Derry ~Londonderry on their successful UK City of Culture 2013.

Advertisement

"I have worked across voluntary, youth, community and statutory sector where partnership has been rewarding and pivotal in getting things done. Something I learnt from my parents. I have been proactive too in working in a voluntary capacity on arts, cultural, mental health and well being contexts.

"These roles have helped shape and enrich my professional and personal life without doubt and creativity, arts and culture have been central in my life. My own creativity and the creativity of others have been a life line for me and others facing significant personal challenges in life, loosing loved ones.

"I am 6 years cancer free. I take nothing for granted and like many families we too have been bereaved by suicide. I have found by being proactive in Arts and Human Rights and Arts Advocacy a way of navigating a way through personal challenges and helping others to do the same.”

Speaking after her appointment to the role became public, Noelle said she felt ‘very humbled’ to be nominated.

Advertisement

“I have been made to feel so very welcome since coming here in 1983, 40 years ago, for my first teaching post in St. Aidan’s High School, Derrylin, before working in Fermanagh College and subsequently WELB and Education Authority and Derry~Londonderry City of Culture 2013. I continue to be inspired by the people and this place,” she said.

"I will do my best. I am going to use this as a platform to continue to build upon the work of my predecessors. It’s an opportunity to continue to promote and celebrate Fermanagh, the people and their talents, promote the importance of arts and culture, the role of artists and cultural tourism as well as the importance of our physical, mental and emotional health and well-being and an opportunity to help continue to promote the Waterways, the physical, environmental and cultural assets.”

Advertisement

Noelle has taken early retirement from working in the Education Authority Western Region, after ‘a very fulfilling career supporting Educators across NI’. She continues to exhibit her own work and mentors artists and curate exhibitions by artists across the Island of Ireland.