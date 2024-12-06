Magilligan Prison played host to a ground-breaking event when it showcased MaGNitude, the first-ever concert of its kind within a Northern Ireland Prison.

The event was officially opened by Beverley Wall, Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, marking an important milestone in rehabilitation and the promotion of arts within prisons.

Live performances at the MaGNitude event, enhanced with visual artworks and spoken word pieces, allowed prisoners to express themselves and have their voices reach outside the prison walls.

Beverley Wall said: “This is another step in the journey of prisoners’ rehabilitation. The creative skills learned will unlock new opportunities, build confidence and provide opportunities for employment, education, and personal growth.”

The performances ranged from poetry on themes of childhood trauma, resilience, and perseverance to musical performances reflecting personal experiences. Some deeply personal stories were portrayed as visual art that afforded unique perspectives into the lives and feelings of prisoners.

MaGNitude forms part of ongoing work by Magilligan Prison to promote rehabilitation through creative programmes that encourage self-reflection, teamwork and personal growth. The concert was watched by prisoners and a number of invited guests, including prison staff, all united by the celebration of talents.

Adele Campbell, Prisons Arts Foundation member and event organiser, said: "I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the entire team behind this event - Prison Arts Foundation, prison staff, performers, and supporters who played a huge role in bringing MaGNitude to life. T his reminds us of the potential for transformation of the arts on a personal and social level.”