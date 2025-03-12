A man (33), who was arrested on suspicion of arson after firefighters were tasked to a car fire in Portadown, Co Armagh, has been charged by police.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were tasked to Union Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning amid reports of a car on fire just after midnight.

-

Man arrested after car blaze in Portadown, Co Armagh

-

One fire appliance from Portadown attended. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the blaze. The incident was dealt with by 12:59am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday morning a PSNI spokesperson revealed a man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following reports of a fire at 12.35am.

Sergeant Robinson said: “One man aged in his 30s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of arson, taking a motor vehicle without authority, using a motor vehicle without insurance, and driving with excess alcohol in breath.

“He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries,” he said.

“Enquiries are continuing, and anyone who might have any information is asked to contact 101 and quote reference number 28 of 12/03/25.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last night the PSNI said: “Police investigating a report of a car on fire in Portadown in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 12th March, have charged a man to court.

"The man, aged 33, has been charged with driving with excess alcohol, taking a motor vehicle without authority and driving without insurance.

"He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 9th April,” said the PSNI spokesperson.

"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”