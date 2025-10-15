Man (38), arrested in Portadown on rape and sexual assault of a child charges, is extradited to Germany to stand trial, PSNI reveals

By Carmel Robinson
Published 15th Oct 2025, 16:33 BST
A man (38), arrested in Portadown for a number of offences including rape and sexual assault of a child, was extradited to Germany today to stand trial.

According to the PSNI the man was sought by German police for offences which are alleged to have occurred in the Berlin area between September 2020 and December 2021.

-

-

The man was arrested in Portadown on January 13 this year and was held in prison until proceedings to extradite him to Germany were finished.

Sergeant Davey, from PSNI’s International Policing Unit, said: “We continue to work closely with the National Crime Agency and our European partners to locate, arrest and extradite those wanted in other countries.

"We are committed to tackling violence against women and girls and today's extradition confirms our dedication to the relentless pursuit of perpetrators and of our support for victims.

"Our message is clear - NI is not a safe haven for anyone trying to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions."

