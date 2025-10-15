A man (38), arrested in Portadown for a number of offences including rape and sexual assault of a child, was extradited to Germany today to stand trial.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the PSNI the man was sought by German police for offences which are alleged to have occurred in the Berlin area between September 2020 and December 2021.

-

PSNI hat and handcuffs.

-

The man was arrested in Portadown on January 13 this year and was held in prison until proceedings to extradite him to Germany were finished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Davey, from PSNI’s International Policing Unit, said: “We continue to work closely with the National Crime Agency and our European partners to locate, arrest and extradite those wanted in other countries.

"We are committed to tackling violence against women and girls and today's extradition confirms our dedication to the relentless pursuit of perpetrators and of our support for victims.

"Our message is clear - NI is not a safe haven for anyone trying to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions."