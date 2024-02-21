Man (61) dies following two-vehicle crash between Cookstown and Moneymore
The two-vehicle crash, involving a white Citroen Berlingo van and silver Honda Civic, took place shortly after 8,20am on Sunday, January 21.
Police attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
A 61-year-old man, who was the driver of the Honda Civic, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. Police have confirmed he subsequently passed away at his home address on Saturday, February 3.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Our investigation is continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dashcam or mobile phone footage available to get in contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 375 21/01/24.
"We are especially keen to hear from the driver of a lorry who was travelling Moneymore bound at the time of the collision.”