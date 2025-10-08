A man, accused of a hit and run crash and possessing more than £100k of cannabis with intent to supply, is “in fear” of a crime gang, a court hears.

Darren Pope, aged 40, whose address was given as care of his solicitor AJ Downey and Co, Banbridge, appeared in custody in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He is accused of a number of charges following a hit and run collision which injured an 82-year-old man on the A1 dual carriageway near Banbridge on Tuesday (October 7).

The defendant is accused of possession of the Class B drug cannabis with intent to supply on October 7 this year and being concerned in the supply of cannabis. He is also accused of possession of cannabis on the same date.

He faces further charges including dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen of blood, failing to stop, failing to report and failing to remain at the scene of an accident, all on October 7 this year.

A PSNI officer said at 11.05am on Tuesday on the A1 there was a two-vehicle collision and police believe the “offending vehicle” was driven by the defendant who had “made off”. She said the other car was damaged and its driver, an 82-year-old man, was injured.

Police located the other vehicle and when they stopped it officers smelled suspected cannabis coming from the driver. When the vehicle was searched they found 14 kilos of suspected cannabis worth in excess of £100k in street value.

A small amount of cannabis was found in Pope’s pocket, the court was told. When the defendant was taken to hospital he refused to provide a sample of blood to police.

"During interview the defendant made no comment in relation to the driving offences. In relation to the small amount of cannabis found on his person, he accepted that was cannabis and was for his own use,” said the PSNI officer.

"In relation to the 14 kilos of cannabis that was located in the vehicle he made a prepared statement in which he stated he had been told to make this delivery to pay off a debt that he owed.

"He also said it was the first time he had ever done something like this. He said he didn’t know what he had to deliver. He said he didn’t look in the back and he also said he didn’t wish to comment as ‘I am in fear’.”

"Police have concerns in relation to bail given the fact that the defendant is now in fear. I accept the defendant has a very limited record however police believe the likelihood of reoffending is high given the fact that defendant owes this debt. Police believe he will continue to deal to pay this debt.

"Now this more than £100k of drugs have gone missing as well, there is a concern for his safety and for reoffending,” she said.

In response to questions from District Judge Michael Ranaghan, the officer said Pope’s phone was seized by police but she wasn’t aware if the defendant had given his password to police.

The court was also told the £100k of alleged cannabis was discovered in black bin liners in vacuum packs in the “back” of the vehicle.

Under questioning from Pope’s barrister Mr Damien Halleron, the officer agreed the arrest was made after an “normal road traffic accident” and the officer wasn’t aware if it was an “intelligence-led operation”.

She also confirmed the defendant’s address was searched by police and nothing of interest was found and “no cash, nor evidence of an extravagant lifestyle”.

Asking for bail, Mr Halleron said his client has a “completely irrelevant” criminal record.

“This man is of no use to anybody now because he’s been detected. He’s on the police radar. He is not of use to anyone in a criminal organisation. If he attempts to try and do anything else he’s on the police radar,” said Mr Halleron, adding conditions could be imposed on his client who is a self-employed window cleaner.

He also pointed out that this case is destined for the Crown Court and it would be next year before he may be arraigned. The barrister added that his client has admitted he is addicted to drugs and wants “to get himself rehabilitated”.

District Judge Ranaghan granted the defendant bail. “At the minute he has no criminal record. He’s a family man. He’s in work and he has given an account, whether that account will bear fruit, will largely depend on what’s on his phone.

"I am going to grant bail today but with some reluctance,” said the District Judge ordering the defendant to reside at his address and to surrender his travel documents. He is also to report to a police station three times per week. He is banned from possessing or consuming any controlled substance and submit to a field test.

The case was adjourned until October 15 when the District Judge wants to be informed if the defendant has given his phone passcode to police.

"I warn you now Mr Pope, if a passcode was requested around your alibi and was refused the court might take a certain action then,” he said. When asked if he understood that, Pope said: “Yes.”