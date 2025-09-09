“It was a traumatic experience for many families having to leave their homes with nothing but what they were wearing,” said the chairman of Pinebank Community Association after this week’s security alerts in Craigavon.

Ammunition was among items found by police and one person was arrested after the security alerts in Craigavon - with a second alert sparked after an unknown item was thrown at a PSNI vehicle.

The first alert at Pinebank was declared on Monday evening after a suspicious item was found by a member of the public.

PSNI currently at the scene of a security alert at Aldervale, Tullygally, Craigavon as Ammunition Technical Officers deal with the situation. Craigavon Integrated College, St Anthony's Primary School and Tullygally Primary School remain open.

A second alert was prompted when an ‘unknown’ object was thrown at a police vehicle near Aldervale flats close by on Tuesday morning.

A man, arrested by police following the first security alert on Monday, 8th September, has been released on bail ‘to allow for further enquiries’, a PSNI officer revealed.

PSNI at the scene of a security alert at Tullygally Shops, Craigavon, Co Armagh.

Ammunition Technical Officers attended the Aldervale flats area of Tullygally this morning following the earlier alert at nearby Pinebank.

A number of roads, which were sealed off on Monday night and Tuesday morning, have now reopened.

Aldervale and Tullygally shops were sealed off for a time but local schools remained opened.

Nearby Éire Óg G.A.C. club stayed open on Monday night to cater for those evacuated from the Pinebank area while the PSNI dealt with an earlier security alert. Brownlow Hub was also opened by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council for those needing shelter.

Security alert at Pinebank, Craigavon, Co Armagh.

Pinebank Community Association thanked Fergal and Éire Óg volunteers for providing facilities to residents. “It was a traumatic experience for many families having to leave their homes with nothing but what they were wearing.

"Thanks to those who prepared and provided the food and refreshments. The kind gesture is much appreciated,” said its Chairman Gerard Devlin.

On Tuesday afternoon a PSNI spokesperson said: "A public safety operation in Craigavon, implemented following two overnight security alerts, has ended.

"A number of items, including a quantity of ammunition, have been recovered from the Pinebank area where a security alert began yesterday evening, Monday 8 September. The items will now be subject to forensic examination,” she said.

"A second alert in the Aldervale area began after an unknown item was thrown at a police vehicle during the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 9 September.

"Large scale searches of both the Pinebank and Aldervale areas were carried out during daylight hours today to ensure there was nothing present that could represent a danger to the public. Nothing further was found,” said the PSNI spokesperson.

"All cordons have now been lifted and those evacuated from their homes for safety are returning.

"We acknowledge that the operation caused disruption and inconvenience to local people however we have a duty to ensure the public is kept safe. We appreciate the patience and understanding shown by the community and their representatives as we undertook this operation.”

Police added: "If anyone in the local area has any concerns or finds anything in the local area that they are unsure about, police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 1048 08/09/25.”

Earlier on Tuesday a PSNI spokesperson revealed that the first alert in Pinebank was prompted by a report from a member of the public who discovered ‘suspicious items’. This led to the evacuation of homes nearby.

It was at 2am when a police patrol came under attack at Aldervale sparking the search operation to expand towards Tullygally.

Sinn Féin Councillor Jude Mallon condemned the ongoing security alert in Pinebank, which has caused significant disruption to the local community.

Cllr Mallon said: “Due to the ongoing security alert in Pinebank, many residents were forced to evacuate their homes.

"I want to commend the local GAA club Éire Óg, and Brownlow Hub, who have opened their facilities to support those affected.”

Meanwhile St Vincent de Paul’s shop in Tullygally said it would be reopening this morning.