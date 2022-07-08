Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Belfast

Police are appealing for witnesses to the single-vehicle crash in the west of the city or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Sergeant Smart said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, received and responded to a report of a collision in the Divis Street area shortly after 10.20pm. The road remained closed for some time but has now reopened.

Divis Street, Belfast. Pictire: Google