Man in his 20s dies following crash in Annadale Embankment area of Belfast

A man has died following a single vehicle crash in Belfast.
By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Nov 2023, 17:14 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 17:27 GMT
The PSNI has confirmed that a man had passed away from injuries sustained in a collision in south Belfast early on Sunday morning.

Sergeant Green from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 4am of a collision involving a blue VW Lupo in the Annadale Embankment area.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The PSNI has confirmed a man, aged in his 20s, has sadly died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in south Belfast on Sunday morning, November 26. Pcture: Pacemaker (archive image).The PSNI has confirmed a man, aged in his 20s, has sadly died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in south Belfast on Sunday morning, November 26. Pcture: Pacemaker (archive image).
"Medical treatment was provided at the scene and the man was subsequently taken to hospital. He sadly died from his injuries.

"The road which was closed for a time to allow for police enquiries, has since reopened to all traffic.

"Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Annadale Embankment area before 4am and who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 349 26/11/23.”

