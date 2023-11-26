A man has died following a single vehicle crash in Belfast.

The PSNI has confirmed that a man had passed away from injuries sustained in a collision in south Belfast early on Sunday morning.

Sergeant Green from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 4am of a collision involving a blue VW Lupo in the Annadale Embankment area.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The PSNI has confirmed a man, aged in his 20s, has sadly died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in south Belfast on Sunday morning, November 26. Pcture: Pacemaker (archive image).

"Medical treatment was provided at the scene and the man was subsequently taken to hospital. He sadly died from his injuries.

"The road which was closed for a time to allow for police enquiries, has since reopened to all traffic.