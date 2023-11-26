A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a suspected hit-and-run in Derry / Londonderry.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident.

PSNI Chief Inspector Moyne said: “Police received a report just after 8.30am on Sunday morning (November 26) that a man, aged in his 60s, had been taken to hospital shortly before 5.15am with significant injuries.

"We believe the man was potentially hit by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene in the Fergleen Park area.

Police in Derry / Londonderry are appealing for witnesses and information following a suspected hit-and-run road traffic collision in the city. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker (archive image).

"Initial medical treatment was provided and the man was transported to hospital by our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. His condition remains critical at this time.

"A number of cordons in the Fergleen Park area remain in place at this time as officers continue to carry out enquiries into exactly what happened and identify the vehicle involved.