Man in his 90s named as victim of Carrickfergus drowning
The man who died in a boating tragedy off the Co Antrim coast on Saturday (August 27) has been named as Jim Allen from Belfast.
Detectives are appealing for information following the death of 94-year-old Mr Allen man after the boat he was on sank in waters off Carrickfergus.
A PSNI spokesperson said he died following what is being treated as a tragic drowning incident.
Mr Allen and another man, aged in his 70s, were on board the boat which was launched from the yacht club off the Sydenham Road around 1.30pm-2pm. However, at around 3pm, it was reported by a mayday call that the boat was starting to take in water.
Detective Inspective Stephanie Finlay said: "Ultimately, both men entered the water when the boat capsized around one-and-a-half miles from Carrickfergus near Greenisland.
"Sadly, and despite the best efforts of emergency crews, the man in his 90s died. We believe, at this stage, that this was a tragic drowning incident. The man in his 70s was treated by ambulance crews at the scene.
“Our enquiries into what caused this boat to sink are at an early stage and the Maritime Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) is assisting. We would also appreciate the public's assistance. If you noticed the boat, described as white and measuring 18 feet, leaving the yacht club in east Belfast or saw the boat while out in the lough to please contact us on 101."
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.