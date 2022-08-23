Paid internships to train up local health care workers

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative encompasses a one-year internship and salary of £20,330 (pro rata) and an opportunity to achieve a City and Guilds Level 2 Diploma in Health and Social Care at Northern Regional College.

During the academic year, interns will attend the College one day each week to develop key skills and gain an understanding of the theory behind the health care practice and spend their placement hours within the domiciliary care service in the NHSCT area.

Locations will include Larne, Carrickfergus, Newtownabbey, Antrim, Ballymena, and the Glens. A range of part-time hours posts can be offered and every effort will be made to place students in a location closest to their home address.

Marie Donaghy, Business Engagement Officer at Northern Regional College

The College’s Business Engagement Team has worked tirelessly with local employers to identify gaps in skills development as Business Engagement Officer Marie Donaghy said: “Northern Regional College is committed to working with local employers to see where the skills gaps are and then providing the necessary training for applicants so they can secure employment.

In December 2021, the College and the Northern Health and Social Services Trust signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate greater co-operation and collaboration in areas of mutual interest, such as education and health promotion. The paid internship is the first tangible result of the MoU.”

Health and Social Care lecturer Jacqui McAllister, who is co-ordinating the Level 2 Health and Social Care Diploma, said that the Level 2 Diploma prepares people for a range of caring roles in the health and social care sector. She said: “It can be a progression pathway to more advanced Health and Social Care or Child Care qualifications. This is an exciting development in collaborative working and will benefit to both organisations, as well as individuals who avail of this opportunity.” Jacqui added that the course is due to commence in October and that there will be an initial period of training across the College’s campuses (locations to be confirmed) before placements get underway.